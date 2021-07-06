Free back-to-school health clinics offered in Chatham and Bryan counties

Health screenings and vaccinations are for:

• Students entering a Georgia school for the first time – no matter what the grade level – must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form on file with their school.

• Children born on or after Jan. 1, 2002, who are entering seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades eight through 12 must have one dose of the Tdap vaccine and one dose of the meningococcal vaccine. (“New entrant” means any child entering any school in Georgia for the first time or entering after having been absent from a Georgia school for more than 12 months or one school year).

• Effective July 1, children 16 years of age and older who are entering 11th grade (including new entrants), must have one booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4), unless their initial dose was administered on or after their 16th birthday.

• The HPV vaccine is also recommended for both girls and boys ages 11-12 to protect against cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus.

For more information about the clinics, call 912-356-244 in Chatham County, 912-653-4331 in Pembroke or 912-756-2611 in Richmond Hill.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

