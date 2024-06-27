Former Chattanooga police chief indicted for forgery, perjury and more

Murphy was appointed chief in 2022 by Mayor Tim Kelly. She had been a top officer at the Atlanta Police Department.

Murphy, 56, turned herself in Thursday morning at the Hamilton County Jail, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release. She was released on a $19,000 aggregate bond, TBI said.

Murphy has been under investigation by the TBI since April, when the agency said it was looking into allegations of official misconduct.

Murphy said the investigation centered on her residency. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported in March that Murphy claimed a primary residence in Tennessee on her voter registration forms, conflicting with a property tax form that said her primary residence was in Georgia. Chattanooga’s charter, as well as Murphy’s contract, required her to live in Tennessee.

“During the investigation, agents determined Murphy knowingly entered false information on several government documents related to establishing residency in Chattanooga, though swearing to their truth in signing the documents,” the TBI said.

Kelly said he accepted Murphy’s resignation Wednesday, and a search committee will start looking at candidates for her replacement. Murphy’s resignation letter states that she will receive three months of severance pay on her s $177,700 salary.

In the meantime, Executive Chief Harry Sommers, who joined the department under Murphy in 2022, will lead the department on an interim basis, Kelly said in a news release.

Here is a full list of charges filed against Murphy:

— Illegal Voter Registration

— False Entries on Official Registration or Election Documents

— 3 counts, False Entries in Governmental Records

— 3 counts, Forgery

— 3 counts, Perjury

— 6 counts, Official Misconduct

Her case will be handled by a prosecutor from outside the district, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp recused herself, according to the TBI.

Michael Dunavant, a former federal prosecutor and state DA, was appointed by the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, which provides administrative support to Tennessee DAs.

