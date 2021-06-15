For Savannah's punk rock artist Tittybats, it all started on a napkin in a bar

“I guess I’m just an average nerd,” he said. “I’m really into comic books. I’m really into cartoons. I’m really into old horror movies. And I’m really into animals. And that’s the kind stuff that comes together to create whatever it is I’m doing.”

For the uninitiated, what he’s “doing” is creating hilarious, interesting, and sometimes scathing designs, putting them on t-shirts, patches, and enamel pins, and selling them like crazy via Instagram and his over 122k followers.

It all started in a bar sometime in 2014 or 2015.

“We were asking the bartender for suggestions of what we should draw on napkins, because we were bored, our friends were playing pool,” Matt explained of his moniker’s origins. “I think we were drawing dinosaurs with [breasts]. And that transitioned to drawing bats with [breasts]. Don’t know why, but that’s what we were doing.

“And then I kept on doing it because I have this brain. I draw a lot of the same things over and over again; variations on a theme. But this bats with [breasts] thing stuck with me.”

Since he was in management, however, he didn’t want to put any of those drawings up on his personal social media sites because, he said, “I didn’t want my employees to see me putting these dumb drawings out there.”

“So I made an Instagram account, and I just called it Tittybats,” Matt explained. “I fully expected it to be deleted in a week, because you can’t put [vulgar terms] in your name on social media, or so I thought.”

“I always feel like I’m going to get in trouble for something, but I never do,” he added.

He quickly gained followers, and found himself drawn into the interactions with his fans that were possible on the evolving social media platform. Before he knew it, people were offering to trade him stickers for his drawings, or give him a few bucks for a sketch. He also started making the aforementioned enamel pins for which he is well-known, which weren’t as wide spread then as they are today. They became an enormous success, and allowing the artist to invest money into his growing business.

“I’m not a big flare person,” he said. “But I really like the medium because you can take a simple drawing and you’ve got a one inch, a two inch piece. Something that worked perfectly for my art, because it was really simple, an outline, some color, and ‘bloop,’ you’re done.”

The accessible and affordable medium also solved a problem that Matt often encountered when he was growing up.

“When I was a teenager and going through my high school art phase…You couldn’t just buy merchandise from an artist, especially the stuff you were seeing in books, because there wasn’t really an internet like we know it yet,” he related. “There was no way to see any of this stuff.

“There’s a big difference in buying a couple hundred dollar piece of art or buying a $20 t-shirt or a $10 patch. It’s really easy to double click through online after you see something. You don’t have to really think too hard about spending $20.”

After about a year-and-a-half, Matt was able to quit his day job and focus entirely on the business that started as a drawing on a napkin. In a way, it’s the most appropriate beginning to the career of one of Savannah’s most popular, and enigmatic, artists.

“I just kind of fumble through life hoping I’m making the right choices,” said Matt in characteristically subdued tones. “I’ll just keep doing what I do and if times get bad, I’ll just get a real job.”

Find Matt in his space on the ground floor of Sulfur Studios during First Friday in Starland, or on Instagram @tittybats.

Art off the Air is a companion piece to the radio program “Art on the Air” hosted by Rob Hessler and Gretchen Hilmers. The column can also be found at savannahnow.com/entertainment.

The show airs Wednesday from 3-4pm on WRUU 107.5 FM Savannah and at WRUU.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: For Savannah's punk rock artist Tittybats, it all started on a napkin in a bar