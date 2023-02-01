Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze

Explore Atlanta braces for coldest weather in 5 years

According to Georgia Organics, a nonprofit that provides support to local and organic farms in the state, farmers have reported losing up to 90% of their crops. Farmers also face repair expenses and wage impacts for farm laborers, according to the release.

“Winter storm Elliot is testing The Farmer Fund, our disaster relief fund, in unprecedented fashion,” said Georgia Organics President & CEO Alice Rolls in a press release. “This is not a flood or hurricane that impacted a particular region of the state – all farmers were impacted by the sustained hard freeze.”

According to the release, the fund hopes to raise $100,000, Donations can be made online.

“The Farmer Fund is seeing a record number of applications and financial need,” Rolls said. “I am grateful for the cooperative spirit of our allies and sister organizations who are teaming up to promote a campaign to raise $100,000 for our impacted farmers.”

