Food and farm nonprofits ask for help supporting farms affected by freeze

By Sammie Purcell, Rough Draft Atlanta
1 hour ago

Food related nonprofits are partnering up to support farms hit by cold weather this winter.

The Farmer Fund, which was established in 2015 and has been managed by the nonprofit Georgia Organics since 2018, is aiming to help farmers recoup losses from Winter Storm Elliott, which hit the United States in December 2022 and brought brutally cold temperatures to much of the country.

“We have never experienced anything like this type of loss before…simply devastating,” said Ilana Richards of Georgia’s Levity Farms in a press release.

The Farmer Fund is supported by organizations like Georgia Organics, Food Well Alliance, The Common Market, Community Farmers Markets, The Conservation Fund and Wholesome Wave Georgia.

“I’m so thankful to be working with such a great group of folks and organizations,” said Kate Conner, executive director of Food Well Alliance, in an emailed statement. “We are stronger together and can better serve these farmers who have been hit so hard by the storm.”

ExploreAtlanta braces for coldest weather in 5 years

According to Georgia Organics, a nonprofit that provides support to local and organic farms in the state, farmers have reported losing up to 90% of their crops. Farmers also face repair expenses and wage impacts for farm laborers, according to the release.

“Winter storm Elliot is testing The Farmer Fund, our disaster relief fund, in unprecedented fashion,” said Georgia Organics President & CEO Alice Rolls in a press release. “This is not a flood or hurricane that impacted a particular region of the state – all farmers were impacted by the sustained hard freeze.”

According to the release, the fund hopes to raise $100,000, Donations can be made online.

“The Farmer Fund is seeing a record number of applications and financial need,” Rolls said. “I am grateful for the cooperative spirit of our allies and sister organizations who are teaming up to promote a campaign to raise $100,000 for our impacted farmers.”

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

Sammie Purcell, Rough Draft Atlanta
