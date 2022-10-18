Floyd County students’ work chosen for All American High School Film Festival

Just 700 of the 2,500 entries were accepted to compete for a Tindie (teen indie) award and over $500,000 in prizes and scholarships. The festival offers a grand stage for the next generation of filmmakers from all over the world in categories including comedy, drama, horror, experimental, podcasts, tutorials, and video web blogs.

The Floyd County Schools students are following the FAME — Film, Art, Media and Entertainment — pathway at the Floyd County CCA.