ajc logo
X

Floyd County students’ work chosen for All American High School Film Festival

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Rome News-Tribune staff
37 minutes ago

The work of three Floyd County College and Career Academy students won coveted spots in the prestigious All American High School Film Festival, scheduled for Oct. 21-23 in New York City.

Just 700 of the 2,500 entries were accepted to compete for a Tindie (teen indie) award and over $500,000 in prizes and scholarships. The festival offers a grand stage for the next generation of filmmakers from all over the world in categories including comedy, drama, horror, experimental, podcasts, tutorials, and video web blogs.

The Floyd County Schools students are following the FAME — Film, Art, Media and Entertainment — pathway at the Floyd County CCA.

  • Kevin Morales, a 2022 graduate of Coosa High School, had his podcast, “101 Talk with the Boys,” chosen as one of 10 official selections in the podcast category. Submitted in the spring of 2021, it was about the effects on students’ mental health due to attending school during the covid pandemic.
  • Model High’s class of 2022 graduate Isaiah Girgis also submitted his podcast last spring. “Living Our Best” covers taking mental breaks and how to deal with the stress of being a high school teenager in a healthy way. “It makes me feel very proud and happy to be selected into the festival,” said Girgis. “I want to be able to keep learning and creating to inspire others, to bring hope to them.”
  • HenRinesha Coalson, a current senior at Model, produced a make-up application video accepted for the tutorial category. The second year film student said, “It created a new passion for me because I never knew that I was worthy enough to be great at something like this.”

In addition to a Tindie and scholarship money, winners will receive editing and scriptwriting software.

“Being an official selection for the festival has given me a chance to actually have hope in a real future,” Coalson said.

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Rome News-Tribune. Visit them online at northwestgeorgianews.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Rome News-Tribune staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

An apartment building takes center stage in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Jake Fromm signed to Commanders practice squad
2h ago

Vendor accused of inflating drug costs a big donor to Kemp, Carr
6h ago

Vendor accused of inflating drug costs a big donor to Kemp, Carr
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Five questions the Braves must answer this offseason
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: R. Steven Eckhoff

Air cargo study looks at Northwest Georgia ‘gap’ airports
22h ago
Civil Rights icon Charles Sherrod dies at age 85
Netherworld scares up several new features, monsters for haunted house’s 26th season
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top