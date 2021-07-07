First lady Jill Biden to speak Thursday at Chatham COVID clinic at Beach High School

The first lady will be joined by Sen. Raphael Warnock and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson for the tour and to deliver remarks at Beach High School. The visit is part of the White House Administration’s nation-wide effort to increase education and outreach about COVID-19 vaccination, and to reach the millions of Americans who remain unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 40% of Chatham residents were fully vaccinated against COVID and 44% had received at least one shot, according to the state's COVID vaccine dashboard.

The public is invited to listen to the first lady's remarks. She's expected to speak about 4:15. p.m. Seating is limited.

