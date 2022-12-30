Fernbank’s new exhibit explores the science of color

“The Nature of Color exhibit is a unique blending of science and culture, providing many opportunities for guests to learn not only about the science of color and light, but also about the significance and symbolism attributed to color by people around the globe,” said Bobbi Hohmann, Vice President of Programming and Collections. “The Nature of Color really captures the essence of natural history explorations and we’re excited to bring this engaging new exhibit to Atlanta.”

This fun and family friendly exhibit features models, cultural objects, media and interactive components that will invite visitors to play and experiment. Guests will be immersed in a kaleidoscope of imagery, interactivity and exploration and can interact with activities such as a “painting” on a floor-to-ceiling canvas using just their hands.

They also can experience a colorchanging room, featuring a light lab experiment that provides the opportunity to combine colors to make white light.

“The Nature of Color” also brings with it three displays that delve more into the specificities of color.

“Feeling Color” allows guests to create different pigmented combinations to see how their creation affects their emotions.

“Making Color” demonstrates the process of dyeing fabric and the history behind this process.

“Meaning of Color” teaches guests how colors can create a shared identity and shows this through the color red and its use from cave art all the way to college sports.

For those who have ever pondered the influence of hue on society — from guiding emotions and the way animals interact in nature to the history of color production — “The Nature of Color” aims to answer these explorative questions and showcase the ways that color ultimately influences every aspect of our lives, museum officials said.

“We wouldn’t have colors if it weren’t for physics. We wouldn’t have colors if it weren’t for the evolutionary process. We wouldn’t have colors if it weren’t for the cultural attitudes of people,” said Rob DeSalle, curator of “The Nature of Color” at the American Museum of Natural History, which organized the exhibit. “We’re all seeing a different world of color, and that’s what’s really spectacular.”

Another highlight of “The Nature of Color” is an installation of portraits by Brazilian photographer Angélica Dass, whose work showcases the diversity of human skin tones to challenge socially constructed racial categories and celebrate the beauty and diversity of humans around the world. Also featured is a red chiffon and organza gown by American designer Brandon Maxwell that was created specifically for the exhibit.

Credit: D. Finnin/AMNH Credit: D. Finnin/AMNH

Fernbank will celebrate the opening of The Nature of Color with a special family-friendly Discovery Day on Feb. 11, featuring a range of activities that explore color, including a special demonstration with Fernbank’s youth volunteers to creatively paint a life-sized bear model provided by Behr Paint.

The Nature of Color is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York and local presentation is made possible by Behr Paint Company, one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains and surface preparation products.

“The Nature of Color” is included with general admission at Fernbank and with CityPASS.

For more information, go to FernbankMuseum.org.

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

