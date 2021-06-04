Federal COVID-19 relief funding a 'lifesaver' for Chatham Area Transit

During Fiscal Year 2020-2021, CAT received $10.7 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). The agency also received about $5.8 million through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) during FY 21-22.

Funds received through CARES and CRRSAA were earmarked for operating expenses, meaning costs necessary to operate, maintain and manage a public transportation system.

The agency will also receive a series of additional disbursements through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). CAT will get a total of $12.6 million. Uses for ARP funds include reimbursement for operating costs to maintain service and lost revenue, purchase of personal protective equipment and payment for administrative leave of operations personnel due to reductions in service.

“Because of those relief funds we are so proud to say we can present to you a balanced budget of $30.4 million. We are elated to present to you a balanced budget,” Ragland said.

The public will have a chance to provide feedback on the CAT budget during two comment sessions on June 8. The first session will be held at 1 p.m. followed by another at 6 p.m. The public can also provide comments during the next CAT board meeting on June 22 at 10 a.m.

The public can access the sessions via Zoom or by calling 929-205-6099, meeting ID: 858 3989 6020. The entire budget can be viewed online at catchacat.org.

