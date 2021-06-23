FBI alerted to ransomware attack on St. Joseph's/Candler

Faith-based and nonprofit St. Joseph's/Candler is the largest hospital system in the area. Its two anchor hospitals offer a total of 714 beds compared to 612 beds at Memorial Health University Medical Center. St. Joseph's/Candler employs about 4,200 people compared to Memorial's 3,657.

As Larson previously noted, patients with appointments for imaging, surgery, primary care, specialty physician practices or any other outpatient procedure are advised to keep their appointments. The hospital will contact patients if they need to be rescheduled.

This advice now applies also to cancer care patients.

Cyberattacks on hospitals has been growing exponentially in recent years, with one source calling healthcare the "No. 1 target for cybercrime," according to a report in Becker Hospital Review.

Larson declined to comment on whether or how much ransom the hackers demanded.

