The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting a follow-up investigation. Incident and crash reports are not yet available.

Family friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Logan McCay's funeral expenses. The effort surpassed the $17,000 goal on Tuesday afternoon.

Charissa Murray and Lisa Loyd organized the GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of Clay McCay, Logan's father. Clay and Madrina McCay do not live together. Logan, along with his brother, live with their father and Logan was visiting his mother the morning of the accident, according to the GoFundMe post.

"There are no words to express the absolute sorrow that is being felt by those affected by the loss of Logan McCay," read the description on the GoFundMe page. "This child was a bright light in the world. ... The world is a darker place without him."

McCay's death was mourned Tuesday by his schoolmates at Coastal, located approximately one mile from the accident site.

"The Coastal Middle School staff, students and families are greatly grieved by the loss of one of our students," Principal Allison Schuster-Jones wrote in a prepared statement. "Logan was a strong student, respected and admired by all. He brought joy and kindness into our classrooms. He often uplifted and supported his fellow classmates. His presence will be greatly missed, but we trust his light will continue to shine and we will continue to follow his example as we support one another through this difficult time. Our heart goes out to his family."

The school district added grief counselors are being made available for students and staff.

Funeral arrangements for Logan McCay are pending.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Family, friends and classmates mourn death of 12-year-old boy killed in Monday car crash