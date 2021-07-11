'End of Watch Ride' gives a farewell to Effingham deputy sheriff Philip Kraverotis

It was while on duty that he contracted COVID-19. Kraverotis died Aug. 6, 2020 as a result of coronavirus complications. Kraverotis was 59 years old and was survived by his wife, Aimie; son, Eddie, and daughter Stephanie; and three siblings.

On July 12, he was honored, along with his family, during the annual End of Watch Ride to Remember. The cross-country motorcycle riders celebrate the lives and memories of fallen law enforcement officers.