Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Effingham County as of July 20:

How many people in Effingham County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

33% of people in Effingham County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 19,388 people

30% of people in Effingham County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 17,785 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Georgia have been vaccinated so far?

46% of people in Georgia have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,767,583 people

39% of people in Georgia are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,025,666 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Effingham County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 30% of people fully vaccinated