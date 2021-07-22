ajc logo
Effingham County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 30% of people fully vaccinated

Savannah Morning News
By Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK
46 minutes ago
Effingham County has administered more than 25,097 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of July 20, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.3% from the previous week's tally of 24,776 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Effingham County, 30% of people living in Effingham County are fully vaccinated as of July 20. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Georgia reported 1,150,835 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.75% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Georgia as of July 20 are Oconee County (52%), Fayette County (52%), Forsyth County (49%), Greene County (47%) and Cobb County (47%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Effingham County as of July 20:

How many people in Effingham County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 33% of people in Effingham County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 19,388 people
  • 30% of people in Effingham County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 17,785 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Georgia have been vaccinated so far?

  • 46% of people in Georgia have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,767,583 people
  • 39% of people in Georgia are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,025,666 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

