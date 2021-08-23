ajc logo
Effingham County courthouse closed for a week after several test positive for COVID-19

Savannah Morning News
By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
The Effingham County Judicial Complex and the Clerk of Court's offices were closed by judicial order on Friday after numerous people tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The order, set to expire 8 a.m. today, was extended for the remainder of this week, announced Clerk of Courts Jason Bragg.

Bragg said he and 12 of his deputy clerks contracted the virus. Of the 13, one staffer went to the hospital. Bragg said he did not know if everyone in the office was vaccinated against the virus.

Effingham County has averaged nearly 80 new cases a day over the most recent seven-day period. In the past 14 days, the county has recorded more than 1,360 new cases. The county's vaccination rate hovers at 31 percent.

The closure also caused two hearings to be delayed. "Luckily, it wasn't a very busy week, and it didn't happen during jury selection for a trial," Bragg said.

Bragg reported that deputy clerks are working from home, returning calls left on a general voicemail.

The office is expected to reopen 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Effingham County courthouse closed for a week after several test positive for COVID-19

