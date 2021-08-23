Effingham County courthouse closed for a week after several test positive for COVID-19

The closure also caused two hearings to be delayed. "Luckily, it wasn't a very busy week, and it didn't happen during jury selection for a trial," Bragg said.

Bragg reported that deputy clerks are working from home, returning calls left on a general voicemail.

The office is expected to reopen 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30.

