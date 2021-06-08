The top five borrowers in Effingham were Edwards Interiors, which received two loans totaling $5 million; Effingham Hospital, $4,152,601; Georgia Emergency Associates, $1,334,765 and The McGraley Company, $626,761.

Together the loans helped these businesses retain just over 830 jobs.

According to the data, there is nearly $4 million loans that haven't been disbursed in Effingham County.

In Bryan County, 1,112 loans were approved for a total of $50,555,642. Firearm manufacturer Daniel Defense received the highest loan amount, totaling just over $3 million.

In Chatham County, 13,534 loans were approved totaling over $744 million. The top borrower in Chatham County was Thomas & Hutton, which received $5,266,200.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KmartSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Effingham businesses receive $50 million through Paycheck Protection Program