Eat a little Mo’Vegan without missing the beef

Rasta Pasta is a common Caribbean dish that’s heavy on spices, veggies, and cream. Monique transformed the Jamaican entree into a vegan weeknight meal that includes kale, rainbow peppers, mushrooms, scallions, and coconut milk to satisfy the familiar creaminess of the dish. Her spin on the dish is including her own blend of Mo’Vegan jerk seasoning that she prepares specifically for the pasta.

Monique’s focus on her healthier lifestyle choice has been a three-year transition to veganism. Over the course of the few years that she has been in business, she has received close to 5,000 views on many of her social media posts with over 1,500 shares on her Facebook and Instagram pages separately. Through her social accounts, she would distribute her menu items for the week and connect with various foodies under her social media food page “Mo’Vegan.” Unfortunately, due to a hacking experience in early 2020, her social media pages were dismantled, and Monique was forced to restart her social media footprint. This turning point caused financial hardships for her and forced her to recreate her brand and clientele in over a year's time. However, like a tree, Monique continued to grow through this experience and picked up the pieces leading her to embark on testing pop-up venues and vendor spaces at various events across Savannah and neighboring cities.

Contact Monique “Mo’Vegan” Williams for food delivery or a pop-up via direct messenger on Instagram at movegan2021 or through Facebook messenger at Movegan MiyannasCurl Williams.

Her next pop-up event will be at M&B Seafood presents Mo’Vegan’s Pull Up Heal: Where Art and Food Collide from 1-6 p.m. June 6 at 1310 Shaw Road, Hinesville.

Martina Yvette produces the Dine and Dash videos and contributes columns for Savannahnow.com. Contact her at adashofthat1@gmail.com. See more columns by Martina at SavannahNow.com/lifestyle/food/.

