LIVE UPDATES: Georgia lawmakers push new limits on no-cash bail
Downtown Atlanta’s Ellis Hotel named a national historic site

Credit: Ellis Hotel

Credit: Ellis Hotel

By Collin Kelley, Rough Draft Atlanta
21 minutes ago

Downtown Atlanta’s Ellis Hotel has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Ellis Hotel is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

“Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct Ellis Hotel, a Classic Revival style hotel built in 1913,” said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “We commend Ellis Hotel and their leadership team for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travelers to experience this unique historic destination.”

The Ellis Hotel is a Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott and managed by Colwen Hotels, an award-winning Hospitality Company.

ExploreAtlanta's Winecoff: Deadliest hotel fire in U.S. history

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and has been recognized as having historic significance.

Scot Gladstone, General Manager of the Ellis Hotel said, “We are extremely excited to officially become a member of Historic Hotels of America, honoring the historic importance of the Ellis Hotel in Downtown Atlanta’s Peachtree District.”

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO

The Ellis Hotel has a long history, including overcoming its past life as the Winecoff Hotel, the site of the worst hotel fire in American history. On Dec. 7, 1946, a discarded cigarette is believed to have ignited a fire that killed 119 people. The fire would lead to major changes in the national building code.

More recently, the hotel underwent an extensive, year-long renovation in 2006 that saw it reborn as the boutique Ellis.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

