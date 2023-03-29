Downtown Atlanta’s Ellis Hotel named a national historic site

Scot Gladstone, General Manager of the Ellis Hotel said, “We are extremely excited to officially become a member of Historic Hotels of America, honoring the historic importance of the Ellis Hotel in Downtown Atlanta’s Peachtree District.”

The Ellis Hotel has a long history, including overcoming its past life as the Winecoff Hotel, the site of the worst hotel fire in American history. On Dec. 7, 1946, a discarded cigarette is believed to have ignited a fire that killed 119 people. The fire would lead to major changes in the national building code.

More recently, the hotel underwent an extensive, year-long renovation in 2006 that saw it reborn as the boutique Ellis.

