Cyberattack shuts down computers at Savannah's largest hospital system

St. Joseph's/Candler did not cancel any surgeries or procedures on Thursday, though independent doctors may have chosen to do so, Larson said. Paper documentation stood in for computers where necessary, Larson said.

"Nothing is more important to us than continuing to provide the care our patients expect," Larson statement continued. "Patient care operations continue at our facilities using established backup processes and other downtime procedures. Our physicians, nurses and staff are trained to provide care in these types of situations and are committed to doing everything they can to mitigate disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients.

"We thank our patients for their patience during this time and apologize for any delays they may experience as we continue to work diligently to address this situation. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

The faith-based, not-for-profit system includes two anchor hospitals, Candler in midtown Savannah and St. Joseph's on Savannah's south side with a combined 714 beds.

Dr. Bonzo Reddick of the J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center learned of the outage through a co-worker with a friend who works at St. Joseph's/Candler. Reddick was hoping for a quick resolution.

"People can die from this," he texted.

That's because electronic medical records are often connected to the lab results, patient history, and ability to write orders on patients.

"If you have a critically ill patient, a delay in being able to look up their history, find out their lab results, or quickly put in orders can be the difference between life and death," he texted.

Telephones appeared to be working at both hospitals by 3 p.m., with a St. Joseph's operator confirming that some computers were still down at that time.

Rival hospital system, the 612-bed Memorial Health in Savannah, did not experience any computer outages Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

Georgia Ports Authority Spokesman Edward Fulford confirmed the ports were "running smoothly" with no interruptions in its computer operations.

