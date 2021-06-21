Craving barbecue this summer? Savannah residents name their favorite spots along the Georgia coast

912. 638. 7685

Website: http://www.southernsoulbbq.com/

Instagram: @Southernsoulbbq

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp

One of Gerald’s Schantz first restaurants- Gerald’s Diner was once a downtown Savannah fixture, but Gerald Schantz decided to set his sights closer to the marshes of Tybee Island and never looked back.

Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp with it’s award winning fried shrimp and signature barbecue is a favorite amongst Tybee locals. Gerald said that the restaurant offers “great ambiance, it’s across the street from the marsh, and it’s a roadside joint.” All the unique features that make this barbecue place stand out along Highway US-80. Their St. Louis spare ribs are slow cooked on the grill for 5-6 hours and seasoned with their secret blend.

115 US Hwy 80 East

Tybee Island, GA 31328

912.856.4227

Website: https://geraldspigandshrimp.com/

Facebook: @Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp (on Tybee)

Bowtie Barbecue Co.

Let’s wrap this article up with a bow. Our last spot is Bowtie Barbecue Co. where whiskey and barbecue entrees unite. This food truck and restaurant is a favorite amongst Savannah locals and a lot of that has to do with the food and customer service according to their Front of House Manager, Amanda Dotson.

Offering batterless fried chicken that customers anticipate the 30 minute wait for and brisket and pork ribs that are seasoned with their signature “fairy dust” for extra flavoring. Amanda says that “we take the smoking of our barbecue seriously and we’re very diligent in that sense.” Bowtie Barbecue also breaks the mold of signature food entrees by offering a whiskey collection that can be paired with any of their barbecue for the complete summer experience.

Website:https://bowtiebarbecueco.com/

Instagram: @bowtiebarbecueco

