Could a forensic audit of Georgia's Nov. 3 election results change the outcome? No.

Amero said he'd order county officials to scan the ballots and produce high-resolution images, which the plaintiffs plan to use to determine whether the ballots were completed by hand or machine. The plaintiffs will be paying for the audit.

Currently, the process in Fulton is on hold. All of the defendants in the case filed motions to dismiss.

But the thing is: the audit can't change the results. That time has long since passed. The initial full hand recount satisfied the audit requirement listed in state law, and found no fraud. The second recount, done at the request of former President Trump, saw every ballot in the state run through the scanners again, and found no fraud.

The term "forensic audit" sounds very official and, in all honesty, pretty cool. But it's probably not the best term to use for this process. Traditionally, it's used to describe financial investigations by combing through every little detail of an account's transactions.

Usually, these investigations tie a person or persons to the financial crime they are suspected of committing, but that doesn’t translate to an election investigation.

In Georgia, voters have the right to a secret ballot, which means after election officials confirm a voter's identity through a signature match or via valid ID at the polls, they can no longer pull that thread back to tie a single ballot to a single voter.

On the other side of the country, a third-party audit of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona is still underway.

Trump and his allies claimed, without evidence, last year that his Arizona loss was marred by fraud, the Arizona Senate GOP used its subpoena power to get access to all ballots, counting machines and hard drives full of election data in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and 60% of Arizona’s voters, the Associated Press reported.

They handed it all over to a team led by Cyber Ninjas, a small consulting firm with no prior election experience for a hand recount and analysis of vote-counting machines and data.

Much like the on-hold Fulton County effort, even if they do find fraud, it will not change President Joe Biden’s victory, and election experts have pointed to major flaws in the process.

But it’s the first large-scale third-party recount, and it has become something of a model for Republicans in other states hoping to turn up evidence supporting theories of fraudulence.

But refusing to believe Trump lost the state of Georgia is more than “The Big Lie” now. For some Republicans, it’s almost a campaign slogan.

Kandiss Taylor, a Republican candidate for governor, sent a press release June 2 in which she claims to have "served" current Gov. Brian Kemp with an affidavit "demanding a full forensic audit for Fulton and Chatham Counties."

Included in the release was a video of her handing a folded sheet of paper to her presumed 2022 primary competition, which then plays again in slow motion with a stock music rap beat playing in the background.

“There’s no excuse for the lack of response to the affidavits and multitude of notices. The Georgia General Assembly has a sworn obligation as trustees of the Georgia Constitution to uphold the will of the people. We expect a prompt response and initiation of a full forensic audit now.” the press release read.

As of yet, there’s been no response, and Chatham County hasn’t received an affidavit similar to Fulton County.

But it begs the question. Even if the forensic audits don’t find fraud, will Georgia’s most ardent Trump supporters believe the outcome? Based on the results of the previous recounts, probably not.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Could a forensic audit of Georgia's Nov. 3 election results change the outcome? No.