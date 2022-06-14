Coroner: 2 dead, 2 injured in construction site accident in NW Georgia

Two people were killed and two were injured Tuesday morning in a construction site accident in Calhoun, officials said.
At least one air ambulance and several other ambulances were called to the incident at 4617 Old Dalton Road in Floyd County about 9 a.m. One life force helicopter and several other ambulances are at the scene of what appears to be a wreck between a dump truck and another construction vehicle.
The wreck occurred near a construction site in the area between LCCL Strawberry Farm and New Rosedale Road.
Floyd County police said traffic is congested and are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
This marks the second time in eight days workers have died at North Georgia construction sites.
On June 6, a Carrollton construction worker died near the Etowah River Bridge on U.S. 411 in Bartow County. Filogonio Ortiz, 54, was run over by a truck he had parked at the construction site, Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton confirmed.
Crews were cleaning up and shutting down for the day, Guyton said. The truck apparently started to roll and Ortiz tried to stop it but was run over in the process.
