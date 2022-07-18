Conyers businesswoman Tamara Gatson opens The Book Cellar in Olde Town

“This building has amazing character that was already in place,” Gatson said, “and I was able to create the vision I wanted. I wanted people to see when they walked through the door the homey feeling and the Southern charm.”

An avid reader, Gatson said her personal favorites are autobiographies, self-help books and spiritual and religious works.

“I want to bring back reading and quiet time, and the fact that a book allows you to get lost,” she said. “You can do anything or be anything you want by reading a book.”

Explore 3 metro Atlanta bookstores that kids will love

Although book sales will be a big component of the business at The Book Cellar, Gatson said said it is important to be able to diversify what is offered. A soon-to-be-opened cafe will provide a space where people can come, relax and “wind down from the world.” She expects to serve soups and sandwiches and offer some self-serve items such as yogurt and pastries. She also hopes to add wine to the menu in the near future.

In addition, Gatson offers storytelling and crafts for youngsters. So far, Gatson said she’s seen a healthy demand for children’s activities and storytelling, mostly generated by social media.

“We can’t keep our doors open just selling books,” she said.

The Book Cellar is located at 951 Railroad St. For more information visit The Book Cellar Facebook page or call 770-628-5200.

