Columbus man named Georgia’s ‘toughest’ male firefighter

Justin Pollock on the course of the 40th anniversary of the Columbus Police and Fire Games with a final time of 2:26. (Photo Courtesy of Darrell Roaden)

Credit: Darrell Roaden

Credit: Darrell Roaden

Justin Pollock on the course of the 40th anniversary of the Columbus Police and Fire Games with a final time of 2:26. (Photo Courtesy of Darrell Roaden)
By Kelby Hutchison, Ledger-Enquirer
2 hours ago

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.

The Georgia heat beat down on the competitors as firefighters from across the state competed to be named toughest firefighter as part of the 2024 Georgia Police and Fire Games.

The overall winner of the toughest male firefighter competition would come from Columbus’ station 6 on Brown Avenue.

Justin Pollock had just gotten done working a 24-hour shift when he showed up to compete in the competition in June.

The competition included multiple feats of physical fitness in full gear including toting an 185-pound dummy clad in fire gear that mimics dragging a fellow firefighter to safety.

Top Finishers in the Georgia Police and Fire Games on June 19, 2024 were Claire Droppleman with a time of 4:56 and Justin Pollock with a time of 2:26. (Photo Courtesy of Darrell Roaden)

Credit: Darrell Roaden

Credit: Darrell Roaden

Pollock said his department is “very competitive” and said it felt great to win.

“We compete against each other every shift in some way to try to be the best to make ourselves better every day,” said Pollock. “It’s nice to come out here and take a victory home for the city of Columbus, overall out of Georgia, and also for my station.”

Pollock said the competitors were used to being in full gear in the southern heat they endured during the competition.

“We’re used to it, we wear that gear to protect ourselves from fire every day. So, being in it for a competition for a little bit over two minutes is no different than us being on the fire ground for over an hour in the fire,” said Pollock.

ExplorePHOTOS: DeKalb Female in the Fire Service recruitment event

Pollock said it does take some physical ability to do these competitions but stressed the importance of the mental aspect of the competition.

He said his win was humbling but he had the support of his family and his peers that helped him to compete.

Claire Droppleman was named the toughest female firefighter with a time of 4:56.

ajc.com

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

Today’s story comes from our partner the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.

Kelby Hutchison, Ledger-Enquirer
