Columbus man named Georgia’s ‘toughest’ male firefighter

Justin Pollock had just gotten done working a 24-hour shift when he showed up to compete in the competition in June.

The competition included multiple feats of physical fitness in full gear including toting an 185-pound dummy clad in fire gear that mimics dragging a fellow firefighter to safety.

Credit: Darrell Roaden Credit: Darrell Roaden

Pollock said his department is “very competitive” and said it felt great to win.

“We compete against each other every shift in some way to try to be the best to make ourselves better every day,” said Pollock. “It’s nice to come out here and take a victory home for the city of Columbus, overall out of Georgia, and also for my station.”

Pollock said the competitors were used to being in full gear in the southern heat they endured during the competition.

“We’re used to it, we wear that gear to protect ourselves from fire every day. So, being in it for a competition for a little bit over two minutes is no different than us being on the fire ground for over an hour in the fire,” said Pollock.

Pollock said it does take some physical ability to do these competitions but stressed the importance of the mental aspect of the competition.

He said his win was humbling but he had the support of his family and his peers that helped him to compete.

Claire Droppleman was named the toughest female firefighter with a time of 4:56.

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.