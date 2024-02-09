Clayton County students treated to elite literacy experience

The Clayton County Public Schools Elementary English Language Arts Department recently hosted the Elite Literacy Experience at the CCPS Performing Arts Center.
The Jan. 25 event featured author Raquel Horn as she brought her book “Dusko Goes to Space” to life immersing the audience of more 1,500 students and faculty in a world of literature and music.
Before the theatrical performance of her book, Horn joined the students in reciting positive affirmations, encouraging the students to dream big in their pursuit of their aspirations.
Horn and her band of RockStars then treated the students to original live music.
As the program came to a close, Horn invited her husband, Damon Dash, to the stage to deliver words of inspiration to the students emphasizing the importance of fearlessly pursuing one’s dreams.
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Dash is an entrepreneur, record executive, film producer, director, actor, international gallery curator, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, and CEO of America NU Network.
Students received signed copies of “Dusko Goes to Space” to add to their personal home libraries.
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, the Clayton News-Daily. The Clayton News-Daily provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Clayton County at news-daily.com.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author