Clayton County students treated to elite literacy experience

Before the theatrical performance of her book, Horn joined the students in reciting positive affirmations, encouraging the students to dream big in their pursuit of their aspirations.

Horn and her band of RockStars then treated the students to original live music.

As the program came to a close, Horn invited her husband, Damon Dash, to the stage to deliver words of inspiration to the students emphasizing the importance of fearlessly pursuing one’s dreams.

Dash is an entrepreneur, record executive, film producer, director, actor, international gallery curator, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, and CEO of America NU Network.

Students received signed copies of “Dusko Goes to Space” to add to their personal home libraries.

