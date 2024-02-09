Partner

Clayton County students treated to elite literacy experience

The Clayton County Public Schools Elementary English Language Arts Department recently hosted the Elite Literacy Experience at the CCPS Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy of Clayton News-Daily)

The Clayton County Public Schools Elementary English Language Arts Department recently hosted the Elite Literacy Experience at the CCPS Performing Arts Center.
By Clayton News-Daily staff
0 minutes ago

The Clayton County Public Schools Elementary English Language Arts Department recently hosted the Elite Literacy Experience at the CCPS Performing Arts Center.

The Jan. 25 event featured author Raquel Horn as she brought her book “Dusko Goes to Space” to life immersing the audience of more 1,500 students and faculty in a world of literature and music.

Before the theatrical performance of her book, Horn joined the students in reciting positive affirmations, encouraging the students to dream big in their pursuit of their aspirations.

Horn and her band of RockStars then treated the students to original live music.

As the program came to a close, Horn invited her husband, Damon Dash, to the stage to deliver words of inspiration to the students emphasizing the importance of fearlessly pursuing one’s dreams.

Raquel Horn's husband, Damon Dash, delivered words of aspiration to the students at the CCPS Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy of Clayton News-Daily)

Dash is an entrepreneur, record executive, film producer, director, actor, international gallery curator, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, and CEO of America NU Network.

Students received signed copies of “Dusko Goes to Space” to add to their personal home libraries.

Students received signed copies of “Dusko Goes to Space” to add to their personal home libraries. (Courtesy of Clayton News-Daily)

More than 1,500 students and faculty attended the Jan. 25 literacy experience at the CCPS Performing Arts Center. (Courtesy of Clayton News-Daily)

Author Raquel Horn brought her book "Dusko Goes to Space” to life, immersing the audience in a world of literature and music. (Courtesy of Clayton News-Daily)

