City of Savannah pulls permits amid COVID-19 surge; more restrictions possible

The rate has since climbed higher, reaching 1,397 on Monday. The community transmission index reflects the number of newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 residents. The rate was 468 on Aug. 2.

Johnson said the city has urged the Savannah Jazz Festival to consider a virtual platform for its concerts scheduled for Sept. 23 through Sept. 26 in Forsyth Park. The city has made a similar plea to the Savannah Philharmonic regarding its Picnic in the Park event set for Oct.9.

“The city will offer whatever assistance we can to ensure that these events can be offered in a virtual or hybrid format.” Johnson said, adding that he has also asked Savannah State University to reconsider holding its annual homecoming parade, which typically takes place in October.

The updated restrictions come less than a week after Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order that bans cities from requiring businesses to enforce local restrictions related to the pandemic. Kemp said he was concerned about measures in Atlanta and Savannah, but he did not name any specific regulation or proposal.

Last week Johnson called Kemp’s actions “disappointing, but not surprising.” He didn't mince his words this week, either.

“Don’t try us,” Johnson said Tuesday addressing the governor's order.

“We believe very clearly that we have the standing to (implement restrictions) and obviously if businesses choose not to comply then we have to continue restricting and we don’t want to do that."

The city’s new restrictions also come one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approved for the Pfizer vaccine, which previously was being distributed under an emergency use authorization. Johnson, as he has done repeatedly in recent months, encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

“Hopefully this will increase the confidence of those who are vaccine resistant or hesitant about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

As of Monday, the Georgia Department of Health (GDH) reported that 44% of Chatham County residents have been fully vaccinated and 51% have received at least one dose. That's up from 43% and 49% a week earlier.

Statewide 50% of the population has received at least one dose and 42% are fully vaccinated. Those numbers are also up slightly compared to last Monday.

Johnson said he had recently met with local health officials and discussed additional restrictions, which are still on the table.

“From a purely health-related viewpoint we discussed reimplementing several mitigation strategies, including limiting indoor special gatherings to 10 to 15 people; limiting outdoor social gatherings to 25 to 30 people and requiring bars, clubs, restaurants and gyms to adhere to a 50% indoor capacity," he said.

Johnson said the city will step up enforcement as it relates to the mask mandate. He has also asked Savannah faith leaders to reevaluate their current worship formats and consider reducing in-person contact.

Acknowledging that the new measures are inconvenient and uncomfortable, Johnson said they are deliberate intermediate steps in lieu of the more restrictive measures that have been recommended, such as reducing operating hours for bars and clubs.

“We are considering implementing those measures if the proposed measures fail to decrease our community spread,” Johnson said.

Decisions about events scheduled for October and November will be made next month and will be based on COVID-19 statistics, Johnson said.

“Savannah, it’s up to us. It’s totally up to us, if we do better, we get better,” he said.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KmartSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: City of Savannah pulls permits amid COVID-19 surge; more restrictions possible