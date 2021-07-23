City council amends Savannah alcohol ordinance to include aluminum cups

Blakely questioned the cost impact on small businesses during Thursday’s meeting and the previous meeting on July 8. While the aluminum cups are more costly than plastic, the use of the cups is completely optional for businesses.

“They are more expensive than the flimsy plastic cups, but they are less expensive than the souvenir plastic cups. So this is a competitive option just to give businesses the option to choose that if they want to,” Palumbo said.

The participating businesses will provide feedback on the pilot program to the city. Patrons who receive an aluminum cup will also be able to provide their opinions by scanning a QR code on the cup, which will take them to an online survey. Users can also access the survey at savannahga.gov/gocuppilot.

