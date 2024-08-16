Partner

Circus Vazquez brings 55 years of family tradition to Brookhaven

Circus Vazquez is bringing its 55th annual production to Plaza Fiesta in Brookhaven from Aug. 16 to Sept. 1.

Credit: Circus Vazquez

Credit: Circus Vazquez

Circus Vazquez is bringing its 55th annual production to Plaza Fiesta in Brookhaven from Aug. 16 to Sept. 1. (Courtesy of Circus Vazquez)
Circus Vazquez is bringing its 55th annual production to Plaza Fiesta in Brookhaven from Aug. 16 to Sept. 1.

For the 2024 tour, the Vazquez family searched around the world to assemble a cast of international talent.

Boris Nikishkin, from Russia, an award-winning clown, comedian and acrobat will make his American debut. Hailing from Guinea, Africa, the Bone Breakers quartet present unbelievable body-bending flexibility.

Colombia’s Duo Vanegas, Ricardo and Alejandro, are daredevils who defy gravity on the Wheel of Wonder, a rotating device reaching over 30 feet in height. Featuring Olympian Natalia Kapitonova, the Liazeed Angels are a unique troupe of athletes that bring high-quality gymnastics to the circus ring in their Circus Vazquez debut.

Hailing from Guinea, Africa, the Bone Breakers quartet present unbelievable body-bending flexibility at the Circus Vazquez. (Courtesy of Circus Vazquez)

Credit: Circus Vazquez

Credit: Circus Vazquez

Duo Marruffo from Brazil present an athletic display of hand-balancing and strength. From Kiev, Ukraine, Bingo Troupe presents a distinct high-energy mix of dance and acrobatic performances.

Fourth generation Vazquez family members will also step into the spotlight. Jose Alberto Vazquez is a juggling virtuoso with over two decades of experience siblings Jan & Carolina Vazquez deliver a performance of juggling and balance on the rolla bolla, a traditional circus apparatus that takes years to master.

ExploreNow for something completely different: Cirque bringing holiday show to Fox

The Circus Vazquez Band will provide the soundtrack to each act. After the show, the audience is invited to meet some of the circus stars.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.CircusVazquez.com. Weekday performances are at 7 p.m.; Saturdays are at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays are at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets will also be available in person at the box office beginning opening day.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

