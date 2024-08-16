Circus Vazquez brings 55 years of family tradition to Brookhaven

Colombia’s Duo Vanegas, Ricardo and Alejandro, are daredevils who defy gravity on the Wheel of Wonder, a rotating device reaching over 30 feet in height. Featuring Olympian Natalia Kapitonova, the Liazeed Angels are a unique troupe of athletes that bring high-quality gymnastics to the circus ring in their Circus Vazquez debut.

Credit: Circus Vazquez Credit: Circus Vazquez

Duo Marruffo from Brazil present an athletic display of hand-balancing and strength. From Kiev, Ukraine, Bingo Troupe presents a distinct high-energy mix of dance and acrobatic performances.

Fourth generation Vazquez family members will also step into the spotlight. Jose Alberto Vazquez is a juggling virtuoso with over two decades of experience siblings Jan & Carolina Vazquez deliver a performance of juggling and balance on the rolla bolla, a traditional circus apparatus that takes years to master.

The Circus Vazquez Band will provide the soundtrack to each act. After the show, the audience is invited to meet some of the circus stars.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.CircusVazquez.com. Weekday performances are at 7 p.m.; Saturdays are at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays are at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets will also be available in person at the box office beginning opening day.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.