Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients see special visitors outside their windows

By Bob Pepalis, Reporter Newspapers
40 minutes ago

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients got a visit from Santa and some firefighters from the Sandy Springs Fire Department, but from outside their windows high up in the Scottish Rite building.

Rope rescue technicians used a pre-planned training exercise that had them rappelling from the roof of the Scottish Rite building. They stopped on each level outside the hospital room windows to wave to the children inside.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Santa stopped by to join in on the fun, waving to children from the bucket on the ladder truck and delivering hats to the children in the hospital.

Rope rescue technicians respond to emergency situations in multi-floor buildings and specialize in lowering people in harm’s way down the side of the building, according to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta spokesperson. The firefighters planned the exercise with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Security Services to gain real-world experience to use in case of an emergency.

