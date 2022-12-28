Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients see special visitors outside their windows

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Santa stopped by to join in on the fun, waving to children from the bucket on the ladder truck and delivering hats to the children in the hospital.

Rope rescue technicians respond to emergency situations in multi-floor buildings and specialize in lowering people in harm’s way down the side of the building, according to a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta spokesperson. The firefighters planned the exercise with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Security Services to gain real-world experience to use in case of an emergency.