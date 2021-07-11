ajc logo
Chatham police investigating homicide on Chevis Road

Savannah Morning News
By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago
The Chatham County Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a 55-year-old man was found dead on Saturday, July 10.

Officers and detectives responded to the 300 block of Chevis Road, where Francisco Garcia was found deceased.

According to police spokeswoman Betsy Nolen, CCPD investigators have gathered evidence and are interviewing possible witnesses as they seek to identify a suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

