As on Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average, which is an average of the number of newly diagnosed cases over the previous seven days, was 89. Last Friday it was 64 on Friday. A month ago, the seven-day rolling average was 7.6.

Hospitalizations have also increased since last week. Memorial University Medical Center currently has 47 cases, 18 at St. Joseph's and 17 Candler Hospital. Last Friday Memorial reported 26 cases while St. Joseph’s had 15 and Candler had 14.

On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated its masks guidance. The new guidance recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors when in areas rated "substantial" and "high."

The CDC defines substantial locations in places where the seven-day rolling average is between 50 and 100 cases. High is defined as a seven-day rolling average of 100 or more cases.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County reinstates masks for county buildings