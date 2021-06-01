Chatham County Police locate missing 12-year-old girl; no arrests or charges yet

“The Chatham County Police Department is continuing to investigate Christina Cochran’s missing persons case to determine whether any criminal charges might be filed,” Nolen said.

At the media event on May 26, Channon Rolling, Christina's mother, said she spoke to Christina on May 19. She got a call from a number she didn’t recognize and heard Christina’s voice. She was wondering why her face was on the news.

“So many thoughts went through my head. I was excited. I was glad to hear she was OK, to hear her voice, that she was alive and everything,” Rolling said. “I was asking her questions about her whereabouts, but she didn't want to give me her whereabouts.”

Rolling said she heard the voice of another child on the phone, and said they were “giggling, laughing and playing.”

May 26 was the second time Chatham police canvassed the complex, CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley said.

"The Chatham County Police Department would like to express their appreciation to the Savannah Police Department and Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Board of Education Police Department for providing crucial manpower, resources, and assistance in locating Christina and bringing her to safety," the release read.

