Charles Ellis Pre-K class sent home after positive COVID exposure on second day of school

"Dear Charles Ellis Montessori Academy Family,

Yesterday afternoon August 5th the school was made aware of a positive case of COVID 19 within our building. Following District COVID protocols all those considered 'Close Contact' were contacted and a letter given with Quarantine Directives. Deep Cleaning procedures were implemented. Be assured that all District protocols and directives continue to be monitored and followed.

Yours,

Tanya [Melville, principal]"

As for avoiding disruptions in learning, the district's statement continued, "Students are being provided technology if they don’t have access to their own. Parents must sign up to receive the devices. The ItsLearning platform is a wonderful tool to allow students who are not able to be at school in these cases the opportunity to stay up-to-date and on pace with assignments."

What this means is the district's COVID protocols and contact tracing procedures are being put to an early test.

"As a parent, I'm glad that Charles Ellis has taken it seriously and doing whatever they can," said Michael Johnson, District 7 board member whose son attends the school. His son is in a different class than the one affected. "They're doing the right things and making sure everybody is safe and doing exactly what they need to do."

Johnson added this is the first COVID exposure he's heard of at Charles Ellis, even from last spring when some students returned to school in the hybrid model. "Nobody is faulting anyone, or putting blame on anybody. It's just a circumstance that happened," he said.

Protocols already in place

Christina Chancey, a district cluster nurse, explained the contact tracing procedure at a press event on July 27. "We are so much better prepared this year compared to last year," Chancey said.

District nurses received training on contact tracing, then in turn, trained teams of nurses at each school. "Then we have a lead, that's the liaison between the district and the Health Department," Chancey said. Each school is prepared with questionnaires and guidance.

Contact tracing guidelines include collecting data to determine where the exposure began and how many people were possibly exposed to COVID-19. After the person with the positive COVID exposure is identified, "If they were symptomatic, and in the school, then you know that date. But you go back two days prior to symptoms; they may not have been in school the day they were symptomatic and they went and got tested, but they were there the day before or the day before that," Chancey explained.

Some protocols are also in place for vaccinated individuals who are close contacts, but who are not showing symptoms. "The guidance will be, if during that 14-day period, they develop symptoms, they have to stay home and test immediately and notify the school," Chancey explained. She added vaccine status is voluntary information that can be obtained only during a contact tracing interview.

Nurses are not the only team members, according to Chancey. "Everybody has to understand that is one of the biggest mitigation strategies," she added. "You wake up. You have a new and unusual COVID-like symptom. You need to stay home."

The district confirmed it is tracking positive COVID cases at other sites and will post the most up-to-date COVID case count on the district website as sccpss.com by close of business on Tuesday.

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Charles Ellis Pre-K class sent home after positive COVID exposure on second day of school