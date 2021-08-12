Census: Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties grow up, out and more diverse

There has also been substantial growth among other racial groups: American Indian and Asian populations grew by 56.2% and 69.8%, respectively. Pacific Islander population saw an 81% increase.

Statewide, Georgia saw a 10.6% population increase bringing its population to 10.7 million people.

The full census data can be viewed at https://data.savannahnow.com/. There you will find data sets on additional topics, including housing, elections, crime, and COVID-19. On Sunday, the Savannah Morning News will take a deeper dive into the numbers to see what they tell us about our community.

