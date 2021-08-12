ajc logo
Census: Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties grow up, out and more diverse

Savannah Morning News
By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
49 minutes ago

The slightly COVID-delayed 2020 U.S. Census numbers were released at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and confirmed what we already knew from sitting in traffic: Chatham County's population has grown during the past 10 years. So have Bryan and Effingham counties.

Chatham County's population bumped by double digits — 11% — and grew more racially diverse over the past 10 years. Since 2010, Chatham County's population has swelled to 295,291, with West Chatham County (Pooler, Port Wentworth, and unincorporated areas) seeing the most population growth since 2010. Chatham, however, grew at a much slower rate than Bryan and Effingham counties, which boomed 48% and 24%, respectively.

Still, Chatham County represents 73% of the tri-county area's population.

Increased Diversity

Chatham County's Hispanic/ Latino population grew by 65% and now comprises 8% of the overall population. By comparison, the county's white and Black populations grew at slower rates, by 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Those populations comprise 48.7% and 52.8% of Chatham County's mix.

There has also been substantial growth among other racial groups: American Indian and Asian populations grew by 56.2% and 69.8%, respectively. Pacific Islander population saw an 81% increase.

Statewide, Georgia saw a 10.6% population increase bringing its population to 10.7 million people.

The full census data can be viewed at https://data.savannahnow.com/. There you will find data sets on additional topics, including housing, elections, crime, and COVID-19. On Sunday, the Savannah Morning News will take a deeper dive into the numbers to see what they tell us about our community.

Raisa is a Watchdog and Investigative Reporter for The Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Census: Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties grow up, out and more diverse

