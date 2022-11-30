Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges

An arrest warrant states that Armstrong contacted Wheeler on Nov. 17 to procure Percocet tablets and the two “were participating in multiple drug transactions in Rome, GA, and surrounding areas,” according to the GBI.

Wheeler, 52; Miranda Elane Dial, 36; and Claude Clifford Terhune IV, 27, are all charged with felony conspiracy to traffic meth and use of a communication device in facilitating the commission of a felony. Warrants state that Wheeler, Dial and Terhune conspired to sell just under 50 grams of methamphetamine on Aug. 6.

“Later communications indicated that the (Aug. 6) transaction was completed,” an affidavit filed at the Floyd County Jail stated.

Wheeler was arrested on the 1500 block of Bells Ferry Road, Dial was arrested at her home on Wayside Road. Terhune was already in jail on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an accusation that he struck a person with a truck at the West Rome Walmart in September.

The Rome News-Tribune has filed a request under the Open Records Act for Armstrong’s personnel file and is seeking additional information with the arresting agency, the GBI’s West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The joint investigation also included the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force, Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Initiative, Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit.

