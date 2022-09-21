ajc logo
Calhoun woman dies after falling off cliff in Maine

By Rome News-Tribune staff
2 hours ago

A Calhoun woman died Monday morning after falling from a cliff in Maine, according to police.

According to Scarborough Police Department reports:

Romona Gowens, 55, fell 30 feet from the edge of a cliff near Scarborough, a town in Southwestern Maine, around 10:25 a.m. Monday when a fence she had been leaning against broke.

According to a release from SPD Lt. Timothy Barker, emergency calls were made by Gowens’ sister as well as a local fisherman.

A release states that when emergence personnel reached Gowens she was found with critical injuries.

“A lengthy extrication process of the patient was completed and she was transported to Maine Medical Center where Gowens succumbed to her injuries,” officials said in a release.

According to authorities, though the incident remains under investigation, it currently appears to have been an accident.

