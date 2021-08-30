"We were No. 1 in the majority of the tests. It's all of last school year so it would have been the 2020/2021 school year from the first day of school in 2020 to the first day in 2021. In 14 of the 26 areas tested, Bryan County was No. 1. We were No. 2 in 11 of areas tested. We mainly competed with other school systems that were open all school year," Superintendent Paul Brooksher said.

Testing areas in the lower grades included reading status, English language arts and mathematics. The testing results included how many students performed above and below grade level, the percent of enrolled students tested and the number tested.

For example, in the third-grade reading status, 714 students in Bryan County were tested, which was 99% of students enrolled. Of those, 73.9% tested above grade level and 26.1% tested below grade level. By comparison, the school district that ranked 17th in 1st District RESA tested 158 third-graders, which was 100% of enrolled students. That school district had 43.7% of students above grade level and 56.3% performing below grade level.

"Last school year the work that our teachers, administrators and support staff put in was so intentional considering the situation we were in,” Brooksher said. “Going from 70% face-to-face learning and 30% virtual to 90% face-to-face and 10% virtual, our teachers just stayed the course and did an amazing job. Every school person was involved in this. From the bus drivers that got them to school every day with a smile to the school nutrition workers to the custodians that kept the buildings clean last year so they could come to school. It was just a team effort.

"Overall the school district did exceptionally well. It validated the hard work that I was seeing every single day in our schools," he said.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bryan County schools students did well in state testing during COVID