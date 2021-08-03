“I want to go on walks with teachers all around me because I’ve been to Tybee Island,” Willow said. “I was on the iPad last year,” she added about attending pre-kindergarten virtually.

Her younger brother Asher will attend pre-kindergarten at Oatland Island Wildlife Center. “Yeah, I get to look at animals,” he said.

Martha Weeks has two daughters — an eighth-grader at Southwest Middle and a freshman at Windsor Forest High School. Weeks was informed recently that her younger daughter will have bus transportation. Her freshman will be able to walk to Windsor Forest. At the Forward to School Expo on July 24, Weeks was in the transportation line still hoping her younger daughter would get a seat on the bus.

Both girls are transferring from Calvary Day School. “They just both decided they wanted to go to public school this year,” Weeks said. “They’re both excited and nervous, but I think they’re both going to be really happy.”

Weeks said both of her daughters have had their first COVID vaccines and will get their second dose later this month.

Weeks anticipates a positive experience for her daughters at their new schools. “Calvary was very strict about keeping social distance. I know that we're going to have to still continue to be careful, wearing [face] masks and washing our hands and everything,” Weeks added. “The girls really need socialization. Maybe I [was] being too cautious," she said about limiting their social activities during the past year. "I think I'm more excited about the girls being able to socialize with children their own age.”

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: 'Both excited and nervous': Savannah-Chatham students, parents prepare for first day of school