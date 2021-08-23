Bluegrass band Swamptooth celebrate debut album 'B-Flat Earth' at Service Brewing Co.

Swamptooth formed when the members’ respective groups dissolved during the early days of the pandemic. The friends were used to occasionally filling in for each other anyway so combining their talents to form a new band from the ashes of their former bands came naturally.

“There was always a traditional bluegrass thing,” explained Chambers. “We didn’t have any originals. For whatever reason, when the quarantining began we were all people who were able to bubble up together and felt comfortable spending some time together, especially out in the country there in Metter.”

It was during this time that original songs started to come together and the groundwork was laid for an album. The weekly gig at Service Brewing also helped Swamptooth perfect their original tunes.

“We’re able to play the same songs every week, especially the original ones,” said Chambers. “You can experiment with them when you’re doing them that often and think about new parts and interludes in between songs and in songs. It helps with the creating of the material, just being able to play live that much.”

“B-Flat Earth” was recorded at Wolling’s home with the help of singer-songwriter Matt Eckstine at the controls.

“Matt actually engineered the album,” said Chambers. “He came up to Jimmy Wolling’s farm in March with all his recording equipment, his home studio, and we set up a home studio in Jimmy Wolling’s farm house. It was awesome. He worked his ass off that weekend and it sounds awesome. We’re super proud of the work he did and grateful for it.”

As the flying saucer on the album’s cover suggests, “B-Flat Earth” has a cosmic (and even sometimes psychedelic) quality that is exciting and unique for a bluegrass record.

“It’s a bunch of characters in the band and we sort of naturally fell into this funny branding with the UFOs and we all love conspiracy theories a lot, and have a lot of fun with those,” said Chambers. “I supposed there are a few songs on there that are commentary. Snapshots, I would say, of what’s going on. There’s a song called ‘Made in China’ about working in an Amazon warehouse. There’s a song about too much cell phone usage. Other than that we just try to not take ourselves seriously and have a good time, and that’s what our original music reflects, too.”

One stand-out track is “Goa,” a trance-inducing song that features Wolling on sitar.

“Jimmy’s wife is a yoga teacher and she’s been going to India for years to study yoga,” said Chambers. “She ended up buying him a sitar one time and ever since he goes over there as well to study Indian classical music. It’s a cool element that we’re able to add.”

Fans can look forward to Wolling and his wife Lynn performing some Indian classical music at the pre-release party, as well as opening performances by Matt Eckstine, Eric Daubert, Jesse Fountain.

The national release date for “B-Flat Earth” is Sept. 17, but physical copies will be available at the pre-release event. Those who donated to the Kickstarter campaign will also be able to collect their loot a the showcase.

“We have a lot of fun stuff planned,” Chambers promised. “It will be a good night.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Swamptooth “B-Flat Earth” Pre-release Party WHEN: Friday at 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Service Brewing, 547 Indian Street COST: $15 INFO: swamptooth.com; event tickets at eventbrite.com/e/swamptooth-b-flat-earth-album-pre-release-party-tickets-165432943387

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bluegrass band Swamptooth celebrate debut album 'B-Flat Earth' at Service Brewing Co.