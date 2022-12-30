Berry student rehabilitating endangered native plant on campus

The Cary, North Carolina, native, was assigned a job when she arrived as a freshman — working in the biology department’s teaching greenhouse. Plants grown there are used in student lab work and research, and she began devising a plan to work with milkweed as soon as she could.

“I talked with Dr. Catherine Borer (associate professor of biology) regarding the project idea to grow and rehabilitate milkweed plants on campus, starting from seed in the greenhouse, and she was very supportive of the idea,” Cecchini said. “She has a lot of knowledge on plants and conservation biology and has helped me turn this idea into a reality.”