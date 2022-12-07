Beloved West End storyteller, poet, puppeteer Akbar Imhotep has died at 71

Imhotep was a critical figure in the transition of The Wren’s Nest into a more welcoming and inclusive institution, the statement also said.

Just before his death, Imhotep was honored with the Zora Neale Hurston Award for Lifetime Achievement by the National Association of Black Storytellers.

Imhotep also received a 2012 Governor’s Arts & Humanities Award, worked as a storyteller for Project Discovery at Zoo Atlanta, and was a puppeteer-in-residence at the Center for Puppetry Arts.

He published numerous books, including is most recent poetry collection “70 @ 70″ earlier this year.

