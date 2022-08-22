Atlanta tech startup gets $100K from program to help Black entrepreneurs

“We’re just a trustee. We are the ones verifying everything. And we’re holding it for them,” he said.

Hobbs, a civil engineer, came up with for Pruuvn in 2017 while trying to help his wife, a teacher, get a job in a new school district. Educators have to verify their previous work history every time they apply for a new job, he said. One year, she missed out on $6,000 because one system did not send the necessary information back.

“That didn’t make any sense to me considering technology is so advanced,” he said. “Why are you verifying information that’s been verified before by another organization?”

Hobbs said being accepted into the Black Founder Accelerator program is a “tremendous help” as the company tries to grow.

Black founders receive less than 1% of venture capital, according to Accenture, a global professional services company. The Black Founder Accelerator program provides those selected with a $100,000 investment, a 12-week business training program, access to venture capital partners and Northwestern Mutual mentors. The initiative is designed to help address the racial wealth gap in venture capital.

“It’s been difficult to raise money, particularly in the region. We’ve had more success just trying to go nationwide,” Hobbs said. “Without capital, it is difficult to grow and you lose a lot of ideas that way.”

“Seeing some of your peers who get funding who don’t look like you, who are not as far as long as you — you see that a lot. I think there is still a big need for there to be more focus on putting capital into Black founders or minority founders in general.”

