Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl brings spotlight to local stores

From Nov. 17-26, Brave + Kind Bookshop will launch the 2023 Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl, bringing together 21 independent bookshops across the broader ATL area to celebrate books and community. To participate in the book crawl, sign up online to receive a bookshop passport.
Interested book lovers can then take this passport with them to participating bookstores, collecting signatures or stamps as they go. Once five signatures or stamps are collected (from five different bookstores), shoppers will receive a coupon for 20% off a single purchase at one store during the month of December. If all bookstores are visited, participants will be entered into a raffle for an even bigger prize.
The event ends on Nov. 26, also known as Small Business Day. On this day, shoppers are encouraged to support all local businesses, whether it’s bookstores or small indie marketplaces and boutiques. Happy shopping and happy reading!
Here is the list of participating bookstores for the 2023 AIBC:
Brave + Kind722 W College Ave
Read It Again Bookstore3630 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 314
Bookish Atlanta1188 Glenwood Ave SE
Tall Tales2105 Lavista Rd. NE #108
The Book Worm Bookstore4451 Marietta St
A Capella Books208 Haralson Ave. NE
Eagle Eye Book Shop2076 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033
Johns Creek Books & Gifts6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Suite B500
Foxtale Book Shoppe105 E Main St
Virginia Highland Books1034 North Highland Avenue Northeast
All Things Inspiration Giftique1400 Veterans Memorial Hwy Suite 140
Charis Books & More184 S Candler St
Little Shop of Stories133 E Court Square # A
44th & 3rd451 Lee Street
Atlanta Vintage Books3660 Clairmont Road
The Crazy Book Lady5058 Cherokee St
Rejoice: Christian Books & Gifts Store629 Scenic Highway S Suite E
Bibliotech1390 McLendon Ave NE
Book Exchange2932 Canton Rd # 220
The Reading Attic21 W Park Square
The Book Bird32 N Avondale Rd UNIT C
Get out there and go buy some books!
Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta
Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta
MEET OUR PARTNER
Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.
If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com