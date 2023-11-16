Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl brings spotlight to local stores

From Nov. 17-26, Brave + Kind Bookshop will launch the 2023 Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl, bringing together 21 independent bookshops across the broader ATL area to celebrate books and community. To participate in the book crawl, sign up online to receive a bookshop passport.

Interested book lovers can then take this passport with them to participating bookstores, collecting signatures or stamps as they go. Once five signatures or stamps are collected (from five different bookstores), shoppers will receive a coupon for 20% off a single purchase at one store during the month of December. If all bookstores are visited, participants will be entered into a raffle for an even bigger prize.