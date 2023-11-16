BreakingNews
Marietta school board votes down book appeal; ‘Flamer’ to stay off shelves

Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl brings spotlight to local stores

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Eloisa Bloom, Rough Draft Atlanta and Alexandra Kent, Rough Draft Atlanta
1 hour ago

From Nov. 17-26, Brave + Kind Bookshop will launch the 2023 Atlanta Indie Bookshop Crawl, bringing together 21 independent bookshops across the broader ATL area to celebrate books and community. To participate in the book crawl, sign up online to receive a bookshop passport.

Interested book lovers can then take this passport with them to participating bookstores, collecting signatures or stamps as they go. Once five signatures or stamps are collected (from five different bookstores), shoppers will receive a coupon for 20% off a single purchase at one store during the month of December. If all bookstores are visited, participants will be entered into a raffle for an even bigger prize.

The event ends on Nov. 26, also known as Small Business Day. On this day, shoppers are encouraged to support all local businesses, whether it’s bookstores or small indie marketplaces and boutiques. Happy shopping and happy reading!

Here is the list of participating bookstores for the 2023 AIBC:

Brave + Kind722 W College Ave

Read It Again Bookstore3630 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 314

Bookish Atlanta1188 Glenwood Ave SE

Tall Tales2105 Lavista Rd. NE #108

The Book Worm Bookstore4451 Marietta St

A Capella Books208 Haralson Ave. NE

Eagle Eye Book Shop2076 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

Johns Creek Books & Gifts6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Suite B500

Foxtale Book Shoppe105 E Main St

Virginia Highland Books1034 North Highland Avenue Northeast

All Things Inspiration Giftique1400 Veterans Memorial Hwy Suite 140

Charis Books & More184 S Candler St

Little Shop of Stories133 E Court Square # A

44th & 3rd451 Lee Street

Atlanta Vintage Books3660 Clairmont Road

The Crazy Book Lady5058 Cherokee St

Rejoice: Christian Books & Gifts Store629 Scenic Highway S Suite E

Bibliotech1390 McLendon Ave NE

Book Exchange2932 Canton Rd # 220

The Reading Attic21 W Park Square

The Book Bird32 N Avondale Rd UNIT C

Get out there and go buy some books!

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Authors

Eloisa Bloom, Rough Draft Atlanta
Alexandra Kent, Rough Draft Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fire at historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park ruled accidental
1h ago

Credit: AP

Judge orders protection of some evidence in Trump election case
3h ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
2h ago

$3M lawsuit filed after girl stabbed 14 times at Henry County middle school
2h ago

Customers at Gwinnett restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County center helps veterans navigate local resources
Georgia scores another water win as drought takes hold
Gwinnett school bus driver honored for going ‘above and beyond’
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
20h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top