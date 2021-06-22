Anya Molyviatis is aiming to make a difference with her fiber work in Savannah

“I actually come from a family where all of them are pretty much artists, for the most part,” she told me during this week’s episode of Art on the Air. “I always found myself very creative from a young age.”

Molyviatis, who is of Greek heritage, technically grew up in Switzerland. But her stunningly beautiful weavings and her ink/pen works are much more the product of her extensive travel and willingness to embrace unexpected opportunities.

“I thought I was [on] more of an architecture kind of path,” she recalled. “Absolutely from when I was little I was like, ‘That makes sense. I love math. I love design.’ And then as I got older I started doing more 2d work, but I always loved design.”

Art off the Air: Kevin Block is reviving the Savannah Artist Collective in hopes of helping young creatives

That led the young artist to bounce around the country from formal schools to apprenticeships and back again, learning new things and honing her creative direction at each stop along the way. It wasn’t until she landed in Taos, New Mexico that she truly discovered her path.

“I was working as a ski instructor and during that time I just kept reading about fibers and materials: I just loved this stuff,” said Molyviatis. “And so I was just going around looking at how weavers were working, or studios that were dyeing, and how they used the wool around there.

“I just needed to learn about this. So I went and asked everyone down there, ‘Will you teach me to weave?’”

Fortunately for us, someone finally did do just that, taking her on for a three-month apprenticeship. That ultimately guided her to SCAD, where she was able to fully embrace her passion for fiber art.

“The thing, I think, that really pulled me in is its unlimited resources,” Molyviatis said of her love for the medium. “You can use absolutely anything. You’re combining different things and creating something new. And not only that you’re combining colors and structures.”

With her current “Waffle Gradients” series she’s doing just that, creating wall hangings that extend and recede as the title suggests, with gradations that mimic the beauty of nature, albeit with colors chosen by the artist to convey certain emotions.

“I think you can really see a bit of my roots in loving architecture, and understanding structures, and how you can work with that,” she explained. “But then weaving comes in, where I use these delicate, fine materials and I turn them into something structural and completely different. And I think that dualism when you look at them is really powerful.

“I’m able to use color combinations and hues and have light come in in different ways that I wouldn’t with just a flat surface."

Art off the Air: With projects in New Hampshire and Tennessee, Jerome Meadows hopes for public art in Savannah

The way viewers experience her work has become increasingly more important to Molyviatis. In addition to exploring alternative weaving formats, she’s invited musicians to create music while surrounded by her work, and created pieces to be displayed at the new Nasdaq headquarters in Times Square. She’s also started work on creating pieces that utilize solar power to react to the time of day, changing color as the hours pass.

“That’s what really gets me excited about my work,” she said. “As much as I like having it in galleries and love playing around in galleries, my ultimate goal is really to have it in places where people can really play around and experience it. I don’t want it to just be isolated.”

“I’m really passionate about all this stuff. I do it because I believe it will make a difference in the world.”

Learn more about the work of Anya Molyviatis at www.anyamolyviatis.com or @AnyaMolyviatis on Instagram.

Art off the Air is a companion piece to the radio program “Art on the Air” hosted by Rob Hessler and Gretchen Hilmers. The column can also be found at savannahnow.com/entertainment.

The show airs Wednesday from 3-4pm on WRUU 107.5 FM Savannah and at WRUU.org.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Anya Molyviatis is aiming to make a difference with her fiber work in Savannah