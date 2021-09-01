Amelia Jamerson is all about love at her new gallery, The Cloud, in Plant Riverside District

Within the small but highly inviting space, which features upbeat music and a hidden infuser pumping out delightful scents, are wall to ceiling original artworks, cards, and prints with positive messages, whimsical women and girls in equally whimsical locales, and a large world map covered with each country’s national flower.

“It’s all females because it’s drawn from my female experiences,” she explained of her subject matter. “But I do females from all walks. So representation is really important to me.”

“And I absolutely adore when there will be little girls and big girls that will come and say, ‘That piece looks like me!’’ Jamerson went on to say. “It’s just a sweet tender a moment. Sometimes it will look like the person to a ‘T,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re the girl of my dreams, amazing!’”

Her business name isn’t the only thing that comes from Israel: The 2011 SCAD Advertising graduate first started drawing the kind of work featured in her new space during a trip to Tel Aviv, a six month sojourn that was her first time living away from her home in Savannah.

“When I was in Israel I got super-duper homesick,” Jamerson recalled. “And I didn’t know one person, didn’t speak the language. I just wanted to force myself to grow in a way that I knew that I needed.

“So I [started] this journaling thing. I would write myself a message to make me feel better…and then I’d draw the thought. So this is the whole process of making these pieces. It’s always writing first, then illustrating second.”

She began posting those early images up on social media, and was surprised at how often people were asking her if they were for sale. Then in 2016, a friend of hers from her high school days at Savannah Arts Academy asked her if she wanted to participate in an art event at the lighting store he worked for.

“And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah!’” she laughed. “I’ll jump and figure out how to land after. I looked up how to print stuff, and package, and branding, and I put it all together in a few weeks so that I could do this holiday show. And when I had my first sale I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, a stranger bought my art?!” And so then I was like, I gotta find when the next show is.”

After doing a number of similar pop-up events at various places around town, she soon discovered the weekend tent shows on River Street, where she learned how to set up a tent-style booth and better manage a full-fledged business. That led to creative excursions to other nearby cities such as Hilton Head, Atlanta, and Jacksonville.

But with The Cloud, Jamerson feels like she’s finally found a place where she can bring together everything that she’s been working so hard to achieve.

“It’s different and really beautiful because I’ve built up, I call them ‘artlings,’ I don’t call them followers, I’ve built up an artling family,” she said.

“The artlings have been so awesome these past few years in keeping up with this journey, that people have visited the shop already. So now that I’m here all day everyday, people who might not have been able to come out on the weekend, they can find me here.”

“It’s my ultimate happy place and I want that to be for other people too.”

18Loves' "The Cloud" is located in the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District at kiosk #5, right outside of the Byrd Cookie Company. Learn more at 18loves.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Amelia Jamerson is all about love at her new gallery, The Cloud, in Plant Riverside District