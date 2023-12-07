Albany to install two ‘Overdose Aid Kit’ boxes

Narcan, the brand name of a nasal version of naloxone, can reverse an opioid overdose and restore normal breathing to individuals who have passed out and whose breathing has slowed.

Explore Drug overdose deaths soar at Georgia prisons

Surviving an overdose can be a first step in getting on the road to recovery, Change Center Director Alesha Burgman said.

Each of the OAK boxes and its contents were donated to the Change Center’s parent organization, Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services, and the city of Albany. The donations were made by the Clinton Foundation and Mobilize Recovery Across Georgia, both of which participated in the organization’s September in the Streets drug recovery celebration.

“It’s really about saving lives,” Burgman said. “What we know is, where there is breath, there is hope (so) they can live to make better choices moving forward.”

The Change Center will check the OAK boxes each day and restock supplies as needed. While the Dougherty County Health Department distributes Narcan during the week, the boxes will make the lifesaving Narcan available 24/7.

Credit: Albany Herald Credit: Albany Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Albany Herald. The Albany Herald publishes daily in print and online at albanyherald.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Southwest Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.