Health care, transportation, construction account for biggest demand for southwest Georgia workers

“We did have to resort to some innovative ways to meet those demands,” Stephens said. “We shortened (course) times, making them a little more intense. We used innovative ways to teach in the virtual environment.

“I think the biggest thing for us is we had no interruption in learning. We modified and transitioned online for a lot of instructional delivery.”

The starting salaries for nurses have been increased recently at area hospitals, so Stephens could not give a current figure, but she pointed out that pre-pandemic, those salaries started at between $50,000 and $60,000 a year.

Nurse aides are currently starting out at $12 to $13 an hour.

The demand has stretched across all sectors of nursing, from registered nurses to licensed practical nurses and nurse aides.

“They’re in demand like I’ve never seen before,” Stephens said. “LPNs and nurse aides, particularly working in long-term (care) facilities, which were hit really hard at first” by the pandemic.

The college has ramped up its efforts to train more drivers for big rigs and to turn out more diesel technicians and mechanics in recent years.

“There are a group of jobs the executive branch of the governor’s office has identified as great jobs in Georgia: allied health, logistical support and transportation, manufacturing support and information technology,” Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said “We believe everything we do is important, but if we focus on these areas, we’ll be likely to do our part to keep Georgia as a great place to work and southwest Georgia as a great place to work and live.”