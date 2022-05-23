Airbnb, New Communities Land Trust plan historic experiences on Black farms

The New Communities Land Trust launched the trail to support participating farmers in accessing the economic opportunities of local tourism through hosting while raising social awareness of the history and present-day needs of Black farming communities. They are widely recognized as the original model for community land trusts in the U.S. – and its membership of Black farmers in Albany. Shirley Sherrod, co-founder of NCLT, is partnering to open the Southwest Georgia Historic Agri-Tourism Trail on Airbnb.

Guests will have an opportunity to relax in a rural and natural setting, while also learning the rich history of the land and engaging with the Black farming community. Along with empowering participating farmers to access the economic opportunities of local tourism through hosting, this trail will provide meaningful opportunities for travelers to discover the culture and natural beauty of this region, while raising social awareness of the history and present-day needs of Black farming communities.