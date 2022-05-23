Airbnb, New Communities Land Trust plan historic experiences on Black farms

Black farmers across southwest Georgia are sharing their farms on the Southwest Georgia Agri-Tourism Trail, a brand new, first-of-its-kind collection of extraordinary stays and experiences on Airbnb – and all in partnership with The New Communities Land Trust, a historic organization founded during the civil rights movement that supports Black farmers.
The New Communities Land Trust launched the trail to support participating farmers in accessing the economic opportunities of local tourism through hosting while raising social awareness of the history and present-day needs of Black farming communities. They are widely recognized as the original model for community land trusts in the U.S. – and its membership of Black farmers in Albany. Shirley Sherrod, co-founder of NCLT, is partnering to open the Southwest Georgia Historic Agri-Tourism Trail on Airbnb.
Guests will have an opportunity to relax in a rural and natural setting, while also learning the rich history of the land and engaging with the Black farming community. Along with empowering participating farmers to access the economic opportunities of local tourism through hosting, this trail will provide meaningful opportunities for travelers to discover the culture and natural beauty of this region, while raising social awareness of the history and present-day needs of Black farming communities.
Credit: The Vicks Estate, Farm & Fishery
One of the experiences is a special “Taste of the South” experience at Vicks Estate, Farm & Fishery in Albany. Literally a taste of history.
One of the new experiences is a tour of Resora, where the Community Land Trust is headquartered, taking guests through its rich agriculture and important role in the civil rights history of southwest Georgia.
Credit: Albany Herald
