After fatal Savannah police shooting, Chatham DA clarifies investigative procedures

Jones said releasing the video or commenting on the video at this point in the investigation is “premature and unethical under Georgia law and doing so will compromise our ability to have the manner heard here.”

An initial GBI press release indicated Mincey pointed a gun at Love. Four days later, the GBI issued an updated release stating that Mincey “removed a gun from his waistband and placed it between his legs while seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle.”

The release went on to say that Love stood at the driver’s door and commanded Mincey to put his hands in the air. According to the GBI, Mincey “disregarded commands, opened the passenger door while grabbing the gun, and abruptly began to exit the vehicle in the direction of another officer positioned on the passenger side of the vehicle.” Love shot Mincey as he was exiting the vehicle.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles told the Savannah Morning News that its investigations typically occur over 60 to 90 days. Once the GBI’s investigation is complete, case files will be turned over to the DA’s office with findings and recommendations.

Once her office receives the files, Jones continued, they determine if any additional investigation is needed, whether other questions remain unanswered, then they make the determination if criminal charges need to be filed. Jones said such investigations in her office can take between 90 to 120 days.

"Every case varies and has a number of different factors,” Jones said. “So that's the general timeframe within which we complete our portion of it.”

At a separate press conference, Mincey’s family and members of the South Carolina-based Racial Justice Network thanked the DA for clarifying that Mincey did not point or fire a weapon, but they’re still confused about why the GBI issued a statement before looking at the video evidence.

"We want to know exactly where they got that statement from regarding [Mincey] pointing a weapon," Elder James Johnson with the Racial Justice Network said. "They had the video from the beginning. Was it a lie to be conjured up to let the officer off free? We want answers about that."

