After 27 years at the Civic Center, the Savannah Irish Festival preps for February in new venue

Admiring Sandra's signature French chef hat, I graciously accept Sharon's offer for some of her signature sweet tea before heading past the pool to the cabana. Before I make it inside, Christian Eaddy invites me back out to the fifth annual Los Eaddy's Golf Tournament to benefit P.A.C.K. on Nov. 5.

After a perfect pic of Christian and his son JonLuke, I head into the cabana and find festival President Tara Reese chatting with Southern Eagle Distributing sales rep Matthew Wilking. "Contributing to today's festivities by my mere presence," the Buffalo, New York, native said, which makes Tara and I giggle at everything he says while we sip on pina coladas.

Next up is an Irishman that I see everywhere! Walt Harper is a member of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Irish Heritage Society, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Fenians Society and the Police Emerald Society. I ask the County Antrim descendant why he is involved in so many organizations?

“I feel more connected to my ancestors and the camaraderie I have with fellow Irishmen and -women is why I am a member of so many orders and societies,” said the AOH state board treasurer.

After posing Walt with his girlfriend Terrie Osbourne, I chat with charismatic Savannah State University Business Placement Coordinator Chris Hagan who is sipping some spirits with Jim Craven and Dan McVicker. "During COVID, we got together and formed a band, Marsh Tackies. Jim, an engineer by day, is the drummer, Dan is an accountant and the bass player, and we play '70s and '80s music. We got pretty good at it!" said the lead singer and acoustic guitar player.

Out by the pool I get a pic of Chris' equally awesome wife Jackie with Seldom Sober's Colleen Scarry Settle and Michael Corbett and talk about our hatred of hot weather, her Savannah school experience at Blessed Sacrament, St. Vincent's, and life at the University of Georgia.

By now a few rain sprinkles are cooling us off and I have a chance to pause GLC General Manager Tara O’Sullivan to get an update on her summer plans. “We are hosting Tormenta FC Academy, a kids soccer camp this week, a ceremony installation for the Lions Club and planning fundraisers for the Gaelic Athletic Association.”

Proud to support her heritage, Tara tells me that she has opened her doors to anything Irish-event related for her close friend Tara Reese.

Walking me out, Tara Reese tells me, “Little mini events like today’s coisir, next week's Savannah Bananas game, September HalfWay to St. Patrick's Day, and a Celtic Christmas event raise funds to secure a location, entertainment and event costs for next year's Feb. 5 Savannah Irish Festival. We want to continue to bring Ireland to Savannah.”

Bring it. I can’t wait!

Invite Bunny to your gathering, gala or other social event. Contact Bunny at 912-844-1122 or email her at bunnyware@aol.com. See more columns by Bunny Ware at SavannahNow.com/Lifestyle/.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: After 27 years at the Civic Center, the Savannah Irish Festival preps for February in new venue