A second look: How the Savannah Morning News is addressing diversity -- in our newsroom and community

Meanwhile, as local development is booming, housing affordability has been elusive, labor shortages have kept local businesses on the brink, and gun crimes are robbing many of peace and security.

As a public watchdog in constant pursuit of fairness and accountability, and as a vehicle for public service, the Savannah Morning News committed to superior coverage of these issues and many others. We did so with a chief responsibility in mind: Everyone would see themselves reflected in these stories. Diversity would be valued in the content we produced, and in the staff we built to produce that content. This would not be to the exclusion of anything or reduce other priorities. It just meant we had to work harder to be better; to be the paper this community deserves.

Our effort toward building trust by writing for communities of color — and not just about them — has been a priority. Additionally, we've worked hard to reach people where they are, rather than building a content bridge in hopes that people would cross over and come to us.

To that end, to empower people with vital vaccine information, we joined the Savannah Tribune to host at the historic St. Philip AME Church a panel called "The COVID Vaccine and You: What Black and Latino Communities Need To Know." Later, the SMN partnered with the Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce for the "Small Business Happy Hour" — a livestream event on Instagram designed to show how entrepreneurs grow their enterprises using social media. We also launched The 912, a weekly newsletter highlighting Black culture in Savannah.

We diversified our Opinion content by soliciting more community contributions for op-eds, thus incorporating more solutions-oriented thinkers into our offerings. We then created the Community Advisory Board, a group of engaged citizens who help inform our coverage and also contribute to our institutional voice.

And every day, we are immersing ourselves in issues that are important to communities that had too often been excluded from our pages — from the Weeping Time debate, skyrocketing rent prices, and the lingering emotional damage of a federal government mosquito experiment on the residents of Carver Village, to the disproportionate effects of virtual learning, the future of Yamacraw Village and the impact of Ahmaud Arbery's slaying on young Black men in Georgia.

The people behind these initiatives are important to note. In less than a year, the Savannah Morning News has made seven new hires (one begins in mid-September); of those, four are diverse and all possess incredible talent and passion for journalism. As the first Black executive editor in this newspaper's 170-year history, that is a meaningful achievement. More importantly, it enriches our storytelling. We've grown from 11.8% Black to 17.6%; from 0% to 5.9% Asian and remained at 5.9% Hispanic/Latino.

As a coverage area, our region is 59.1% White; 28.5% Black; 7.9% Hispanic/Latino; 1.9% Asian; and 2.2% two or more races.

The diversity percentages represent the broader area where we circulate print editions — an area extending out as far as Hilton Head Island, and includes surrounding areas such as Chatham, Effingham, Bryan and Liberty counties. The core of our community in Savannah is much more diverse, and that’s what we want to be reflected in our newsroom.

Clearly, we still have room for growth. We are not there yet, but we are moving in the right direction. This isn't simply about data and statistics, but rather an opportunity to showcase the rich complexity of a city Time Magazine described as "one of the world's greatest places."

It's hard to argue with that assessment. Few places are more beautiful and welcoming. Savannah is, however, rife with economic, social and political challenges. Some are thriving; others are fighting to keep their heads above water. Many are striving for solutions, but not all are taking the same paths. It's why readers can and should expect nuanced coverage on topics such as public safety, education, and growth and development.

It's complicated, and everyone deserves to be seen and heard in the process. The Savannah Morning News is determined to make sure they are.

Rana L. Cash is the Editor of the Savannah Morning News and Georgia state director. Contact her at rcash@gannett.com. Twitter: @rana_cash

For the Savannah Morning News to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered. We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we are annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 250 local publications and USA TODAY.

This information, a snapshot as of July 13, 2021, includes the gender and racial makeup of our news workforce and our coverage area, as well as for managers within our newsroom. A diverse and inclusive workforce helps us better connect and serve you, our readers and our community partners.

Rana L. Cash is the Editor of the Savannah Morning News and Georgia state director. Contact her at rcash@gannett.com. Twitter: @rana_cash

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: A second look: How the Savannah Morning News is addressing diversity -- in our newsroom and community