A month after he was demoted, Chatham Area Transit board member faces censure

The CAT board voted 6-3 to fire Mauldin just minutes after coming out of the executive session. Edminster, who has been a vocal supporter of Mauldin, cast one of the three dissenting votes. Mauldin filed suit against CAT shortly after her termination.

Edminster is also alleged to have disclosed information to Mauldin’s attorney relevant to her lawsuit against CAT; disclosed internal CAT information to Mauldin following her termination and communicating with current CAT staff, including operators, regarding Mauldin’s termination and CAT business and financial affairs, including addressing staff’s complaints and grievances.

During a court hearing in February, Edminster admitted to having two phone conversations with Mauldin's attorney. Legal counsel for CAT sought to disqualify Mauldin's attorney Edward Buckley on the grounds that the phone calls violated Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct 4.2, which is an anti-contact rule. A judge denied that motion.

In the letter sent this week, Cody referenced a Feb. 9 letter to the board in which he explained that the board permits and encourages the exercise of vigorous discussion by its members within the formal board processes, but that it’s essential that no member go outside the organizational process to achieve their objectives.

“I noted, too, that all Board members are bound by a fiduciary duty of loyalty to CAT, and that this duty ‘imposes on you an affirmative obligation to protect and advance the interests of CAT, and it requires you to refrain from any conduct that would harm the organization,’” Cody wrote.

“As a result, Board members must take care to evaluate their proposed actions which could constitute violations of their fiduciary duty, the Board’s Code of Conduct and Ethics Policy (the “Code of Conduct”), or both.”

Contacted on Tuesday, Edminster declined to comment until after the meeting. The Savannah Morning News has reached out to CAT for additional comment.

